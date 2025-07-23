STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Sterling Heights has been named the safest big city in Michigan for six consecutive years, and newly appointed Police Chief Andy Satterfield is committed to continuing that legacy.

Watch Evan Sery's video report:

New Sterling Heights police chief aims to maintain city's safety record

Satterfield, who was officially sworn in on July 14, comes to Sterling Heights after serving as a police captain in Troy. Though he's new to the position, he's familiar with the community.

"I lived here over 20 years ago for several years, right across the river by Henry Ford II High School. It's nice to come back and see all the changes that have been made to this city," Satterfield said.

When asked how he plans to maintain the city's impressive safety record, Satterfield emphasized community responsiveness.

"Just being responsive to citizens, any complaints, whether traffic or crime trends," Satterfield said.

Residents appear to appreciate the city's safety record. One resident noted, "You just have a feeling of safety, you don't have to worry about what's going on."

Another resident shared, "I don't feel like it's a big city, I know it is, but everything is right here, it's walkable, it's friendly."

Satterfield's first major assignment is overseeing security for Sterling Fest, a three-day event that attracts over 100,000 people annually. The festival begins this week, and preparations are already underway.

"So that's forefront on my mind, and everyone here, we have a good action plan in place to make sure it's safe," Satterfield said.

In his office, Satterfield keeps a photo of his grandfather as a reminder of perspective and gratitude.

"He worked in the copper mines of Tennessee. I keep that picture to remind myself I could be working a lot harder," Satterfield said.

This perspective helps the new chief appreciate his position and the responsibility it carries.

"There'll be a lot to learn. I know there is, but I'm excited and proud to be a part of this organization," Satterfield said.

——————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

