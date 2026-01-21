WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — One person was injured in a shooting at a Warren business Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting happened outside Warren Screw Products on Stephens Road near Schoenherr Road. Police emphasized it was not an active shooter incident.

One injured in shooting at Warren business, suspect fled scene

One man is in serious but stable condition following the shooting. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, according to investigators.

Several employees shared off camera that the shooter appeared to be a former worker who was recently terminated, while the victim held some form of a supervisory or managerial role, employees said.

Warren police have not yet provided additional information about the shooter or whether the person in custody.

