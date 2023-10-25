Possible human body found in storm drain near missing Eastpointe woman's last known address

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Eastpointe Police say they have two persons of interest in custody in the disappearance of a woman who was last seen around June 18.

They were taken into custody at the last known address of Samantha Guinther in the Erin Park Community Housing community when Eastpointe Police and the Michigan State Police Crime Lab executed a search warrant Wednesday.

Neighbors in the area say police arrived on scene around 11:00 a.m.

Police say acting on further information they located what is believed to be a human body in a storm drain nearby.

Neighbors say they are shocked by the discovery.

Guinther's family is not commenting on the developments.

The investigation continues.

