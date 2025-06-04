HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A rezoning request for a proposed housing development in Harrison Township has nearby homeowners worried about environmental impacts and potential flooding issues.

Watch Randy Wimbley's video report:

Proposed housing development raises concerns in Harrison Township

The nearly 20-acre property sits near Ashland and Coleridge avenues and backs up to several single-family homes. Residents say the land currently serves as valuable green space and habitat for local wildlife.

Ana Ebright, whose home borders the property, fears the development would destroy a natural sanctuary.

"We have the best sunrises ever in the morning. We can see with the trees and all the birds we get. Oh, look, there goes the eagle right there," Ebright said.

She believes wildlife would be displaced if construction moves forward.

"They'll be getting evicted," Ebright said.

FULL INTERVIEW: Ana Ebright talks about development behind her home

FULL INTERVIEW: Ana Ebright talks about development behind her home

Anne and Chuck Catalfio, who also live adjacent to the property, worry about how development would affect both the ecosystem and their home.

"We have an extremely productive ecosystem back here. It protects us from flooding, drainage. It filters our water,” Anne Catalfio said.

“This is an engineered floodplain. There's a large drain at the one end and a retention pond at the other. This entire property floods in the middle in the spring when the snow melts. It's gotta go somewhere. I think it's going to end up in our basements quite honestly," Chuck Catalfio said.

Harrison Township Supervisor Ken Verkest clarified that while the landowner is requesting rezoning for multi-family dwellings, he plans to build single-family homes. He noted the development would not generate significant tax revenue for the township.

"If you own a parcel of land, you have a right to request to develop it however you see fit. But that request doesn't mean that you will be successful," Verkest said.

Verkest also emphasized that rezoning requests come from property owners, not the township.

"At times when people observe something being posted or published, they perceive that the request is driven by the township, but it's really quite the opposite," Verkest said.

FULL INTERVIEW: Ken Verkest talks about pushback on development plan

FULL INTERVIEW: Ken Verkest talks about pushback on development plan

The uncertainty has some residents questioning their future in the community.

"Are we gonna stay here? Are we gonna move to a different area? How many people are going to make that decision to vacate Harrison Township if that happens?" Kristen Carson wondered.

Harrison Township's Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the development on June 18.