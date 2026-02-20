Thieves target Macomb County farms that use honor system

RICHMOND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two suspects caught on security cameras broke into cash boxes at Sawmill Creek Farms in Macomb County, stealing about $80 and damaging equipment worth $200. The farm has operated on an honor system for 10 years, allowing customers to take hay or straw and leave payment in mounted cash boxes.

"My father-in-law went to go get a bale of hay for the goats and noticed that the boxes were broken into," said Sarah Knust, owner of Sawmill Creek Farms.

Security footage shows a dark blue Dodge pickup truck with a light-colored tailgate arriving Monday morning. Two men exited the vehicle and went directly to the cash boxes mounted on the wall, ignoring the hay completely.

"They knew what they were coming for. They didn't even look at the hay, nothing. They went right to the safe and tried to break into it," Knust said.

The farm has relied on customer honesty for 13 years, providing a convenient way for people to purchase hay and straw while generating extra income for the family operation.

"We think about $80 and then we're out two cash boxes that are going to cost $100 apiece to replace," Knust said.

Another farm in Macomb Township was also targeted in what investigators believe may be part of a larger crime spree.

"Unfortunately, two individuals that we are looking for today. Two suspects violated that honor system," said Cmdr. Jason Abro of the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

Abro believes the suspects are responsible for additional thefts targeting farms that use honor systems.

"We do believe that there is more thefts that possibly did occur and we are asking for any local businesses or farms to contact us," Abro said.

The impact extends beyond the financial loss for small farming operations that serve their communities through trust-based sales.

"We're just... honest people making a living and it kind of hurts when somebody takes that away from you that you feel like you can't trust people anymore," Knust said.

Knust hopes the suspects are caught and held accountable to prevent future crimes.

"I think they need to have something done to them where they don't do it again because I feel like they're just going to keep doing it to other people," Knust said.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about the thefts or similar crimes to contact them.

