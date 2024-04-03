Two charged for trying to arrange a murder over the Macomb County Jail's phones

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Macomb County Sheriff's Office says two people have been charged in an alleged murder-for-hire plot that police say they were trying to arrange using the phones at the Macomb County Jail.

Officials say they became aware of the plot that was discovered in jail phone call transcripts on December 11, 2023.

Police say the investigation determined that 36-year-old Aaron Muterspaw from Warren was communicating with the second suspect by jail phone while incarcerated at the jail. Officials say the conversations about the murder focused on hurting or killing the second suspect, 35-year-old Carmen Marchetti's, soon-to-be ex-husband.

Officials say the conversations were discovered when the victim's attorney made a Freedom of Information Act request for Muterspaw's phone call recordings.

Marchetti has been charged with:



One count Homicide – Solicitation of Murder - a life felony.

One count Conspiracy to Commit Homicide – Solicitation of Murder – a life felony.

One count – Telecommunication Services – Malicious Use – a 6-month misdemeanor.

Muterspaw was charged with:



One count Conspiracy to Commit Homicide – Solicitation of Murder – a life felony.

One count – Telecommunication Services – Malicious Use – a 6-month misdemeanor.

The two appeared in court on Monday, April 1. Marchetti was given a $100,000 personal bond. Muterspaw was given a $500,000 bond and is currently being held in the Macomb County Jail.