Vehicle appears to crash into auto repair shop in Fraser

FRASER, Mich. (WXYZ) — A vehicle appears to have crashed into an auto repair shop in Fraser on Wednesday.

Chopper 7 flew over the business on Groesbeck Highway near 14 Mile Road, where there was a giant hole in the wall.

Chopper 7 shows aftermath of vehicle crashing into Fraser business

It's unclear at this time what led up to the crash.

First responders and tow truck drivers responded to the scene. Police blocked off a portion of the road near the building.

7 News Detroit is working to learn more.