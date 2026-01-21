Warren 3-year-old boy in serious condition after shooting himself with unsecured gun

A 3-year-old child accidentally shot himself in the hand after finding an unsecured gun, Warren police said.

According to police, the accidental shooting took place around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday at The Cove Apartments in Warren. Offices were called to Henry Ford Warren Hospital on a report of a child with a gunshot wound.

Investigators say the child was accompanied by his mother, a 24-year-old Warren resident.

Police conducted a search warrant at the apartment and found the unsecured firearm and other evidence that is consistent with the accidental discharge.

"This is a heartbreaking incident that underscores the critical importance of secure firearm storage," Warren Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins said in a statement. "While we are relieved the child is in stable condition, this tragedy was entirely preventable. We urge every gun owner to use gun locks and safes to ensure that weapons never fall into the hands of a child. We will continue to investigate this matter thoroughly to ensure accountability and to protect the safety of our community's children."

The child is in serious but stable condition, police say.

