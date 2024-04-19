Warren 8-year-old in critical after shooting himself with unsecured weapon

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Warren police say an 8-year-old child is in critical condition after shooting himself in the face with what may have been an unsecured gun.

EMS units were called to the Cove on 10 Apartment complex at Hoover and 10 miles at about 3:25 p.m. They rushed the child to the hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition but is responding to pain stimuli.

Police are investigating, but say at this point it appears the child found the gun and shot himself. Both of his parents were home at the time of the incident. The investigation will include whether the gun was safely and securely stored.

Officers stress that at this point it does not appear foul play was involved.

Police say they will release more information as the investigation progresses.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Rose at 586-574-4793.

