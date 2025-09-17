Warren officials say 60 police, fire positions could be cut if millage fails to pass in November

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Warren residents will decide in November whether to renew a public safety millage that would determine the fate of about 60 positions between the city's police and fire departments.

Watch Randy Wimbley's video report:

Warren officials say police, fire positions could be cut if millage doesn't pass

The ballot measure would provide $100 million over five years beginning next summer to ensure current funding levels for Warren's police and fire departments. Despite the high stakes, support for the measure is not guaranteed, with some residents planning to vote against it.

Warren resident William Clift says he supports first responders, but doesn't believe he's getting value for his tax dollars. Pointing to a former drug house in his neighborhood, Clift said residents shut it down without help from Warren police.

"If they need more revenue, if they need more money, let's put it in the budget and ask for it on the front end. Because playing around with the millage," Clift said. "Dude, I don't know how that money is earmarked and where it's supposed to be spent."

WXYZ-TV

EXTENDED INTERVIEW: William Clift on millage

EXTENDED INTERVIEW: William Clift on millage

Warren Planning Commissioner Delwar Ansar is also voting against the millage, saying Warren's property taxes are too high and homeowners need relief.

"We are declining and we are not motivating new homebuyers to come to the city," Ansar said. "I'm seeing that residents are struggling. They are complaining about the tax."

WXYZ-TV

EXTENDED INTERVIEW: Delwar Ansar on millage

EXTENDED INTERVIEW: Delwar Ansar on millage

However, supporters of the millage say failing to renew it would compromise not only Warren's safety but surrounding areas as well.

Warren resident and Macomb County Commissioner Michael Howard said Warren's role in regional public safety would be jeopardized.

"Warren takes the lead in mutual aid projects, whether it's Clinton Township or working with Detroit or smaller cities and the sheriff's department. It puts all those things in jeopardy, losing officers and firefighters," Howard said.

WXYZ-TV

Howard and Warren Treasurer Lori Barnwell say Warren could lose about 60 police and firefighter positions, some of which are already filled, and could lead to layoffs.

EXTENDED INTERVIEW: Michael Howard and Lori Barnwell on millage

EXTENDED INTERVIEW: Michael Howard and Lori Barnwell on millage

Barnwell says keeping them would cost the average homeowner about $30 a month.

"To have the response time of our police and fire, to have the best technology and paramedics," Barnwell said. "It's very much worth the dollar a day."

WXYZ-TV

Voters will make their decision on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Joint Statement from Warren Mayor Lori M. Stone, Warren Fire Commissioner Wilburt “Skip” McAdams, and Warren Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins:

The City of Warren has a Police & Fire Millage Renewal on the November ballot. We want to make it very clear: this is a renewal, not an increase.



Public safety has always been a top priority for Warren residents. Years ago, when the economic recession created significant financial hardship for cities across the state, Warren voters made the choice to support a Police & Fire Millage in order to ensure critical emergency services were maintained. Since that time, residents have renewed the millage - demonstrating a clear commitment to safe neighborhoods and strong public safety. Voters are being asked to decide on the continuation of the existing millage first approved in 2012.



It is important to recognize that the Police & Fire Millage funds roughly 20% of Warren’s Police and Fire Department budgets. Funding directly supports the personnel, equipment, and training that make fast, professional emergency responses possible in our community.



Failure to renew would result in a 20% reduction to the public safety budget. A 20% cut to our Police and Fire Departments would significantly impact the ability of the City of Warren to maintain the level of service our residents expect and deserve. That’s why we believe it’s so important to provide the public with accurate, clear information - not speculation - about what this millage renewal means.



The City of Warren is working hard to ensure voters understand what is at stake so they can make an informed decision. An educational campaign is underway to raise awareness among voters. This includes water bill inserts, printed flyers at city events, direct outreach, and active engagement on social media - all with the goal of helping residents understand how their tax dollars are invested in public safety.



While we all hope to never need emergency services, there is peace of mind in knowing that skilled, professional police officers, firefighters, and paramedics are just a phone call away when we need them most.



While as a municipality, the City of Warren cannot advocate for how residents should vote. As leaders, we proudly serve this community and stand united in our commitment to providing exceptional public safety. We encourage every resident to learn more about the millage renewal and make their voice heard by voting this November.

—————————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

