Washington Twp. church youth leader charged with criminal sexual conduct

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Washington Township church youth leader is behind bars after being charged with criminal sexual conduct involving a minor.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, 29-year-old Luis Mendoza was a youth leader at Stoney Creek Community Church in Washington Township where he allegedly met a minor, gave her marijuana, and groomed her before engaging in contact.

Commander Jason Abro with the sheriff's office said, "The juvenile came forward to her parents and in turn her parents contacted the Macomb County Sheriff's Office and as we learned of this we began our investigation immediately that day."

After weeks of investigating Abro said the sheriff's department arrested Mendoza Tuesday night.

"It seemed from the information that we obtained that this person began to groom the young victim," said Abro. "We’re asking that if anybody had any inappropriate contact with this leader, or anything in general of that nature, to come forward."

Wednesday. Luis Mendoza was arraigned on charges of Criminal Sexual Conduct 3rd Degree, Criminal Sexual Conduct 4th Degree, and Children.

7 Action News went to Stoney Creek Community Church to ask them about Mendoza's time with them and his interactions with minors. We were told "no comment."

Mendoza's bond was set at $250,000 cash/surety, no 10%. He is required to wear a tether upon posting bond. He is also prohibited from having contact with anyone under the age of 18 years old.