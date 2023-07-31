Woman charged with reckless driving after car slams into Macomb jail

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 43-year-old Mount Clemens resident is charged with not having insurance and reckless driving after her car went out of control and slammed into the Macomb County Jail.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, which released video of the incident, on Friday, the woman was driving north of Elizabeth, just west of Groesbeck when the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze went up a curb, hit a tension wire and then struck a tree. The car then continues on through the jail's barbed wire, chain link fence and hit the building, where it came to a rest.

Deputies report the woman said the car's brakes failed. They also say she showed no signs of being intoxicated or under the influence of narcotics.

She was taken to McLaren Macomb by ambulance and was later released with minor injuries.