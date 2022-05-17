2-year-old Monroe girl located safely

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Update on May 17th:

Monroe Police say a 2-year-old girl who has been missing for the past few days has been located safely.

Last week, Michigan State Police released an endangered missing advisory for Amelia Mea-Ann Jones.

On Thursday, the 38th Circuit Court issued an order to take her into protective custody after police say a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Child Protective Services investigation found that she was in danger and was being actively hidden from MDHHS and law enforcement.

Amelia was believed to be with her mother, 18-year-old Braghen Bolles-White, and her 48-year-old grandmother Heather Bolles-Ery. It's not clear if they have been taken into custody.