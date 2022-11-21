Detroit Police officer arraigned on charges after Friday arrest in Monroe County

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Detroit Police Department officer is facing charges after being arrested by Michigan State Police and the Monroe County Sheriff's office following a domestic situation on Friday.

Kory Ryan Dombrowski has been charged with Possession of a Loaded Firearm in a Vehicle, Operating While Intoxicated, Carrying Concealed While Under the Influence, Possession/Use of Body Armor Without Written Permission, and Brandishing a Firearm in Public.

Police say Dombrowski was arrested after a woman called 911 to say her boyfriend approached her with a gun. When the troopers and deputies arrived, police say Dombrowski tried to flee in a black Dodge Ram pickup. He was detained following a traffic stop.

MSP says their investigation determined he was intoxicated during the incident and that he went to pick up his girlfriend and take her home. Dombrowski lives in Monroe. Police say he was wearing body armor at the time and armed with multiple firearms. That's when they also discovered he was a Detroit Police Officer.

He was arraigned on the charges and released on a Cash/Surety bond of $5,000 on Monday.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.