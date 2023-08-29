Erie Orchards and Cider Mill issues apology following racist incident that was caught on video

(WXYZ) — Erie Orchards and Cider Mill has posted an apology to their Facebook page following a racist incident that 7 Action News first reported about two weeks ago.

The apology from owner Steve Elzinga reads as follows:

My sincere apologies to Joe Mahmoud, his wife, family, and the whole community for my remarks and actions on Sunday, August 13. I am very sorry.



As a family business we have made a conscious effort to be a welcoming place for all in an often fractured world, and Sunday’s incident, sadly, did not reflect that.



What occurred does not align with my values, beliefs, and heart of inclusion for everyone. I sincerely regret this and offer my deepest apologies.



Steve Elzinga

As 7 Action News reported, video showed Elzinga saying racist comments to a father, accusing the family of stealing and then preventing them from leaving.

Erie Orchards and Cider Mill owner under fire for racist comments caught on video

The conversation was captured by Palestinian immigrant Joe Mahmoud on his phone at Erie Orchards and Cider Mill. Mahmoud told us he went to the orchard with his wife and three kids. But when it was time for them to head back, things turned ugly in a matter of seconds.

As the family was heading out with an additional selection of peaches, they were stopped by the Elzinga.

"Just opened the door and started going through my truck. Then, he goes in the back where my daughter is. I'm like what is he doing now? My daughter is back there sleeping and he is going through her diaper bag," Mahmoud said.

Mahmoud says Elzinga took the bag of picked peaches inside and demanded $58.

"He said, 'Oh, you're gonna pay. And I'll make sure you pay,'" Mahmoud said. "That right there was like, you know what — no."

While walking back to his truck, without the peaches, Mahmoud says he heard, "'You people always come down here.' I said, 'What do you mean you people,'" Mahmoud said.

The following was captured on video:

Mahmoud: "You said, 'I hope these Muslims don't come back here.'"



Elzinga: "I don't want you here."



Mahmoud: "Why would I want to spend any money with you when you say that?"



Elzinga: "I don't need you."



Mahmoud: "I don't need you either."



Elzinga: "So why are you here?"



Mahmoud: "I like to help local businesses."



Elzinga: "Well, we don't need you."

In our initial report, 7 Action News spoke with Elzinga, who told us, "I'll tell you what happened. I've had several problems with Muslims who have come in and picked and don't pay. Oh, they thought it was free. He was the third one on Sunday that came, had $57 worth of apples, and said no, I'm not paying."

Elzinga told us his comments were driven out of frustration.

"Yeah, I know the video. I said that 'Muslims are all thieves,'" Elzinga said.

But in the end, Elzinga says he's got no hate and in the future, he won't generalize.