Family believes diamond wedding rings stolen right off the finger of 92-year-old widow with Alzheimer's

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — "She's completely vulnerable, completely at everybody's mercy," Sandy Desautels said about her 92-year-old mother who has Alzheimer's.

Just over a week ago, Sandy moved her mom, Norma St. Holmes, into the Seacrest nursing home in Monroe and she said she's been delighted with the care her mother has been receiving.

What has devastated Sandy and other loved ones is that the wedding rings Sandy's father gave to her mother over 50 years ago are now missing.

Sandy said her mother never took the diamond rings off and she believes someone took advantage of her mother's condition and stole the rings off her finger sometime between Saturday afternoon and Monday afternoon.

Because the care for her mother has been wonderful, Sandy suspects it could have been a guest of another patient. What she does know is that it would have been very hard to get the rings off her mother's hand and that she now has scratches on her finger.

Sandy said her mother will tighten her fists to prevent anyone from removing her rings, which they had been trying to do since she moved into the nursing home.

Sandy wanted the rings removed and stored elsewhere because they worried the diamond rings might make her mother a target.

A worker at Seacrest told 7 Action News that the missing rings are being investigated.

Sandy said whoever has her mother's rings needs to make it right and return them.

"I just want my mom's rings back," she said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Monroe Police.

