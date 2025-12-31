Lake Erie seiche exposes hidden treasures and decades-old stories

LUNA PIER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Strong winds from a winter storm created a somewhat rare weather phenomenon on Lake Erie this week, pushing water eastward and exposing miles of lake bed along western shorelines in Michigan and Ohio.

The seiche, pronounced "say-sh," occurred on Monday as cold air and low pressure moved quickly into Southeast Michigan. The powerful winds essentially pushed water from the western end of the lake to the eastern end, revealing underwater secrets that had been hidden for decades.

Austin Lada and his friends in Luna Pier knew the approaching storm system might create the perfect conditions for a seiche. They organized a group to meet at the beach when winds would be strongest.

"We knew this system was coming through; we had heard about the bomb cyclone," Lada said.

The group has witnessed seiches before, but this event was extraordinary.

"Yeah, this was otherworldly to see the water out that far," Lada said. "We didn't think this seiche was going to go this far out, and we would be able to walk that far out.”

Lada estimates the group walked roughly a quarter mile from the normal shoreline, uncovering remarkable finds along the exposed lake bed in what would normally be 10-12 feet of water. Among the discoveries was a car axle from a Volkswagen that Lada says fell through the ice in 1969.

“We have local accounts that that went down in 1969 when it was on the ice pulling people around on some skis,” said Lada. "Word travels fast. We're a small community, and a lot of folks who are here have been here their whole lives.”

The group also found an unidentified class ring that Lada said appears to have been underwater for more than six decades.

"We're going to get that cleaned up and see if we can't find out some more," said Lada. "What a story that would make if we could find the rightful owner of that."

Another discovery was a snowmobile covered in zebra mussels.

The owner had fallen through the ice two years ago, and his friend was also searching for it during the seiche. The friend, CJ Witfoth, successfully retrieved the snowmobile and plans to try and have it restored.

The phenomenon extended from Monroe to Maumee Bay State Park in Ohio. Dozens of people who saw photos of the event online ventured to beaches to witness it firsthand.

Scarlett Hill, visiting from South Carolina, described the experience as remarkable.

"Amazing, something I ain't never seen before. Being from South Carolina, we don't get to see this often," Hill said.

By Tuesday, water levels had returned to normal at Luna Pier Beach. However, those who experienced the seiche firsthand discovered items and stories they will share for years to come.

"It was a fun day, quite windy and cold but well worth it," Lada said.

