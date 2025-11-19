Monroe County cracks down on animal abandonment as shelter sees alarming increase

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is increasing enforcement against animal neglect cases as the Humane Society of Monroe County reports an alarming rise in abandoned dogs and cats.

Angel, a doodle mix recently found alone near Roberts and Reaume Road in Berlin Township, exemplifies the severity of the problem. When the severely malnourished dog arrived at the shelter, it was questioned whether to attempt treatment or euthanize her due to her critical condition.

"When she pulled in, the first question was did we want to try and work with her or just put her down because she was in such bad condition, we weren't sure she was going to make it through the night," said Jacqueline Monteer, executive director of the Humane Society of Monroe County.

Monteer said Angel should weigh 40 to 50 pounds, but only weighs 16 pounds. The dog required a blood transfusion just to survive.

"To see somebody neglect or just throw away a living being that feels and has emotions-- it's hard to describe," Monteer said.

Angel represents one of several recent animal abandonment cases in Monroe County. Monteer has observed an increase in abandoned cats and dogs, with at least two other animals found near the same location as Angel.

"They dump them in areas where they're not easily found," Monteer said.

The abandonment pattern creates challenges for rescue efforts.

"Sometimes we'll get a call that says I saw this dog over here. Animal control will go and investigate. The dog is no longer there. It's moved somewhere else, and it can be weeks until we see it again," Monteer said.

In response, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office is committing additional investigative and enforcement resources to track down those responsible for animal abandonment.

Sheriff Troy Goodnough stated the department is "committing all necessary resources to track down those responsible for these heartless acts."

The sheriff reminded the community that abandoning a defenseless animal constitutes a felony in Michigan.

Monteer welcomes the increased enforcement efforts.

"There needs to be some stiff penalties that hurt," Monteer said.

In conversations with individuals who have abandoned animals, Monteer emphasizes that financial hardship never justifies abandonment.

"He's like, well, I couldn't afford it anymore. That is no excuse to dump dogs," Monteer said.

Abandoned animals create additional strain on shelters already struggling with space limitations, putting added pressure on these facilities.

Monteer also encourages the community to spay and neuter their pets.

