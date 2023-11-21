4 arrests, 6 victims, cocaine, ammo, a 105mm projectile; MSP update human trafficking investigation

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police investigators are working to unravel a human trafficking ring that was discovered during the investigation into a stolen vehicle.

According to a post on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, the investigation began when troopers noticed something "wasn't quite right" during the investigation into the stolen vehicle in Royal Oak Township last week.

Officials say during that investigation they discovered evidence of possible human trafficking. The investigation involved several days of surveillance that led officials to three houses in Detroit where possible victims were being held.

On Tuesday, MSP provided an update on the human trafficking investigation, saying that of the people detained, six victims were interviewed and requested a location to obtain services. One victim requested immediate help and medical assistance, and detectives were able to get help for her.

Police also say 12 others were detained and interviewed. During the interviews, probable cause was obtained and four men were arrested for sex trafficking and/or drug sales, police said. The other eight people were released.

Items seized during the investigation included cocaine, cell phones, ammunition and a 105mm projectile.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may be a victim of human trafficking is urged to contact the Nation Human Trafficking Hotline Line at 1-888-373-7888.