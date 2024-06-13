79-year-old grandfather dies after being kicked, punched during robbery in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Maurice Elmore was a very active senior citizen who loved to be around his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. So it was odd that no one could reach him.

"We kept calling his phone and he wasn't answering his text messages," said Jill Elmore, one of three children. And when they went to his home in Southfield, a neighbor told them Southfield Police had also been there.

The 79-year-old's family quickly learned what happened to him. Elmore had been badly beaten during a robbery at Telegraph and Franklin and he was in critical condition.

"Seeing him that way was really shocking because my father was so healthy. He rode his bike, he did this and that, so to see him down like that? That person must have been out of control."

The night of May 30, Southfield Police said Elmore was walking south on the west side of Telegraph near Franklin at the same time a 26-year-old man was walking north. As soon as the stranger walked past Elmore, he turned around and came up behind him, striking him on the head, causing Elmore to fall to the ground.

The attacker punched and kicked Elmore and took off after stealing his phone and wallet.

Police were able to identify the suspect. He was arrested Wednesday and could be charged and arraigned in the case as early as Friday.

Elmore's family is thankful to the doctors who tried to save him as well as police. They are particularly thankful for the person who called 911, saying their quick action gave him the chance to see them again before dying from his injuries.

"I got that chance to tell him that I loved him," Jill Elmore said, sharing photos and videos of her dad in joyous times with the family. "He knows how we felt about him."

And now, their first Father's Day without him.

"It's unreal," she said. "I still listen to his voice messages. But when I left the hospital, I saw two birds and a rainbow and I knew that was him and my mother."

Maurice Elmore leaves behind two sons, a daughter, 13 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren who miss him.

The family is thankful that there's been an arrest. Southfield Police said they were able to recover the stolen items.

"Justice will be served," Jill said. "I believe God will make a way so we can be strong and go through this together as a family."

