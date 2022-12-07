A day in the life of George the Henry Ford therapy dog helping keep stress at bay for nurses this Christmas

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Between overcrowding issues, RSV infections, COVID-19, and the flu, hospital workers are under an enormous amount of stress this holiday season.

At Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital they have a way to lessen that stress, and he's pretty furry, his name is George.

George is part of the donation-run Sally and Bob Goldman Therapy Dog Program at Henry Ford West Bloomfield.

He has his own badge to get into the building and spends Monday through Friday strutting the halls of Henry Ford just bringing joy to workers and patients.

Therapy Dog Program Coordinator, Keith Fishman said; "The dog goes in there, makes themselves available, doesn’t judge how they look or feel. It's just there to say ‘Hi, I'm here to be with you. Pet me.'"

Owned by the hospital, George is one of the multiple therapy dogs at Henry Ford.

He lives with an employee and comes in to work with her every day.

While she works, he spends the hours between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. walking the halls with a handler or resting, then he plays a bit and goes home.

It's a job that Jennifer Lacombe in cardiology says is definitely needed; "We don’t have an easy job, especially my nurses here. They’re working really hard and as a secondary I watch these ladies every day and the dogs when they come in you should see them, they have a new glow to them! They’re re-energized and they’re back at it again."

Staff nurse Dianne Gonzalez said, "I mean it’s the unconditional love."

Staff says they were well aware when they signed up for their job that it isn't an easy one, but having a visitor like George to look forward to makes a big difference.

"I take a step away from my work and I go and rub the dogs and I kind of feel a little happier afterwards," said Isis Hamilton.

Jennifer Lacombe said, "It’s like everything we had to deal with that morning just rolled off our backs and went away."

If you would like to donate to help fund dogs like George and the Sally and Bob Goldman Therapy Dog Program, click here.