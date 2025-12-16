Berkley art restoration business closes without notice, leaving customers' valuables missing

BERKLEY, Mich. — A Berkley art and artifact restoration business has shuttered its storefront location without notifying customers, leaving valuable family heirlooms, collectibles, and other precious items unaccounted for.

House of Renew on Woodward closed its doors, emptying the building and leaving behind only a sign on their front door stating that remaining projects have been relocated to the owner's home studio. However, customers say they weren't notified about the move, cannot reach the business owner, and their valuable possessions remain missing.

Sue Uram, a devoted Star Trek collector, brought a collectible Captain Kirk cookie jar to House of Renew in 2024 after her pet bird made the artifact fall and break in her home.

"It was on a shaky stand. And little Spartacus flew off my hand behind the TV so I went to get him and down it went," Uram said.

The owner of the shop told her the repair would take up to a year, and Uram agreed, putting down a deposit. After that year passed, she received no updates, no phone calls, and most importantly, no cookie jar.

"If they're having a problem, okay, I understand, but at least call me back and say you still have it and you didn't throw it out in there trash and you're not closed or something," Uram said.

Marcy Sucher dropped off her priceless Grecian bust at House of Renew in March and has also been unable to reach the business.

"Your things matter. And it should be respected, at least communicate," Sucher said.

When calling the business phone number, customers hear a voicemail message stating: "Thank you for calling House of Renew. Please leave your name, your phone number, and your claim number only, and we'll get back to you. The voicemail box is full. Please try again later."

7 News Detroit attempted to contact owner Ruth Peppiatt at her personal number with no answer. We also visited her home, where no one answered the door. A note from Berkley Police was posted on her door, indicating they also wanted to speak with her.

The Berkley Department of Public Safety has received multiple complaints from frustrated customers seeking their items. They released the following statement:

The Berkley Department of Public Safety continues efforts to contact the business owner in an attempt to clarify the situation, address community concerns, and assist in the return of property when possible.



Individuals who believe they are affected are welcome to file a report with Berkley DPS for documentation and tracking purposes. While these reports do not initiate a criminal investigation, they assist the department in understanding the scope of the issue and in facilitating communication should the owner be contacted.

For context, they also released the following information:

On November 5, 2025, the Berkley Department of Public Safety (BDPS) received a report from a citizen who indicated they had dropped off an item for repair at House of Renew located at 28913 Woodward, and had not received any follow-up communication. Upon checking the business location, it was discovered that the storefront had closed and items previously located inside had been removed. At that time, the complainant was advised the matter appeared to be civil in nature.



In the weeks that followed, Berkley DPS was contacted by four additional individuals reporting similar concerns, stating they were unable to contact the business owner to retrieve personal property left for repair.



Berkley Detective Bureau has been attempting to determine the status of the business and establish contact with the owner. A notice posted on the business door indicates that House of Renew has closed its physical location and is allegedly operating from a home-based setting. The notice requests customers contact the business by phone and leave a message. Attempts to reach the owner through the listed contact information have thus far been unsuccessful.



At this time, based on the information available, Berkley DPS has not identified evidence supporting a criminal offense such as larceny or fraud. The issues reported appear to involve civil disputes related to service agreements between the parties. As such, no formal criminal investigation is currently underway.

Attorney Todd Flood says the situation has all the markings of theft.

"That's just stealing," Flood said.

Flood said customers can take legal action despite getting no response from the owner by filing a civil lawsuit or a criminal complaint. He has seen similar business practices before.

"It walks like a duck, it quacks like a duck, sounds like a duck. Think about it. They turn over items for restoration, and the next thing you know, they closed shop," Flood said.

The affected customers hope to avoid legal action but say they won't count it out if they don't get their precious items back soon.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.