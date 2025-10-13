BERKLEY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Berkley Department of Public Safety is warning about a skimming device that was found attached to an ATM at MSU Federal Credit Union on Coolidge Highway, and they say other Michigan cities are reporting similar incidents.

Police issue warning after skimmers found at MSU Federal Credit Union ATMs

Police issue warning after skimmers found at MSU Federal Credit Union ATMs

Officers were called to the branch on Sunday, October 12, by the security team after an alarm was activated on the ATM. Security personnel told police they had discovered the skimming device and a small camera attached to the exterior drive-thru ATM.

Berkley announced the warning in a Facebook Post:

Detectives are working closely with bank personnel to identify the suspects and determine if any customers may have been affected.

It is believed the device was only on for a few hours late at night, and may not have accessed anyone's information due to limited time before it was discovered.



BDPS reminds residents to remain alert when using exterior ATMs. Criminals continue to adapt and change methods to steal personal and financial information. Always inspect ATMs for unusual attachments or damage before use.



Attached are sample images of the devices recovered. One picture shows the "Camera Bar" placed to view PIN codes, the second and third are the skimmer device placed into the card slot.



If you see something suspicious, contact your local Police Department.



They have released the following images of the devices:

Berkley Department of Public Safety Camera Bar in Grey attached to top of ATM to view PIN Codes.

Berkley Department of Public Safety ATM Device, Card Reader Skimmer

Berkley Department of Public Safety Device installed to read cards

Officials say they believe the device was installed overnight and may not have accessed anyone's information due to the limited time it was in place. Police say they believe it may be connected to similar incidents at other MSU Credit Unions in the area.

“We're not aware of any victims that have been reported. We believe the device was only on there for a very brief period before it was located," said Lt. Andrew Hadfield with BDPS. "If anyone was a victim, notify us right away.”

According to Berkley police, one device has been found in Berkley, one device has been found in Novi, and two devices have been found in Lansing, all at MSU credit unions. They say that the devices are all similar and they believe the same people are behind all the incidents.

Police are working to identify any possible suspect and determine if any customers were affected. They are asking anyone who sees something suspicious to contact their local police department.