BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Bloomfield Township residents packed a planning and zoning meeting Monday night to voice strong opposition to a proposed $17 million event space that could be built less than 100 feet from their property lines.

The heated meeting, which wrapped up late into the evening, centered around popular restaurateur Zack Sklar's "Bloomfield Hollow" proposal for a 30,000-square-foot venue with a 1,000-person capacity in the area of Franklin and Square Lake roads.

Bloomfield Township residents voice opposition to proposed event venue

"I'm furious. I think it's going to destroy the value of my property and I think it's a nuisance," said John Schafer, a resident living off Berkshire Road.

Many residents shared Schafer's concerns about the proximity of the proposed amphitheater to their homes and the potential impact on their quiet neighborhood.

"We live in a quiet neighborhood and we'd just like it stay that way," Schafer said.

The venue would seat more than 600 people and be open until late in the evening, raising concerns among residents about noise levels.

"Loud noises until one in the morning," said Tryl Hartfield, another resident.

Schafer acknowledged the business perspective while maintaining his opposition to the location.

"He's going to try and sell it out as much as he can and I don't blame him for it — it just shouldn't be right next to my house," Schafer said.

The project passed its initial design review a couple weeks ago. For proper zoning requirements to be met, ordinance language would need to be specially amended to allow a banquet hall in the space.

Many residents expressed frustration that they received a late notice of the plan through a postcard, feeling it wasn't adequate time to consider what's at stake.

Board Member Bruce Selik acknowledged the communication breakdown.

"Obviously, the developer did not take the time to sit with the residents. It's a shame that the residents felt that we had made up our mind 30 minutes into this meeting," Selik said.

The board ultimately voted to table both the potential ordinance language changes and the site plans for now.

Schafer expressed cautious optimism about the decision.

"Of course, we would rather just have it knocked down entirely, but to shelve it and have more discussions is a good compromise," Schafer said.

Moving forward, residents hope to have a bigger role in the conversation about the proposed development.

