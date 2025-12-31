Commerce Township intersection getting traffic light to improve safety near busy roundabout

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Drivers in Commerce Township say a busy roundabout funnels traffic onto busy Pontiac Trail Road from M-5, causing frequent crashes and heavy congestion, prompting calls for change.

Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's video report:

Traffic light planned for busy Commerce Township intersection

The roundabout sees 100,000 daily drivers, creating what residents describe as cramped and crowded conditions that lead to accidents.

"Traffic is already heavy coming off of M-5," said Audrey Ruker, a local resident.

WXYZ-TV

Nick Kasmikha, another resident, said the intersection is confusing and accident-prone.

"There's always a lot of accidents, especially if you're coming this way," Kasmikha said. "I try to avoid all of that, because it's just a very, very dangerous intersection."

WXYZ-TV

The roadway's most recent victim was an 87-year-old man who collided with the trailer of a semi truck turning eastbound from the Commerce Township Walmart Supercenter parking lot. The man was treated for minor injuries after being pinned inside his vehicle until he was safely pulled out. The semi-truck driver was also okay and was issued a ticket following the Tuesday morning crash.

The Oakland County Road Commission says the Walnut Lake and Pontiac Trail intersection is both busy enough and sees enough collisions to require a traffic signal. Because of nearby commercial and residential development being built, they now have the funding needed to make the change happen.

"I think the traffic light would be a good thing because it would be able to control the traffic," Ruker said.

While residents support the commercial and residential growth in Commerce Township, they hope the stoplight installation will help regulate the rising number of drivers and result in fewer citations and more patience on the roads.

"Be able to cross the road without any issues," said Fred Sitto, a resident.

WXYZ-TV

Ruker believes the change could have life-saving benefits.

"Probably save some lives," she said.

The Road Commission says the stoplight will be installed at the Walnut Lake and Pontiac Trail intersection sometime in 2026.

—————————-

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

