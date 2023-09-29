Crime rings from Latin American countries targeting luxury homes in Oakland County, sheriff says

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — There have been reports across the country of Latin American crime rings burglarizing homes in California and Connecticut. And now Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said it's believed similar "transnational organized crime groups" from Colombia and Chile have been behind a series of burglaries of luxury homes.

The thieves have been after everything from jewelry and expensive clothing and handbags to gaming systems and cash.

"More and more the conclusion is pretty obvious - these are transnational gangs that are involved in this that come from South America looking to do burglaries and violate our communities, not just in Oakland County, but across America," Bouchard said at a press conference Friday afternoon.

Bouchard said the crime gangs are believed to be responsible for eight to eleven burglaries in Oakland County. And he blamed the presence of the gangs on lax border protections and the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) that criminals take advantage of.

Bouchard urging residents to be alert to suspicious activity in their neighborhoods and be sure their doors are locked and security systems are functioning properly and providing coverage to the second stories of homes.

