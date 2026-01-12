Deadly shooting outside Southfield lounge leaves woman dead, neighbors demand action

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A deadly shooting outside a popular Southfield lounge has left one woman dead and sparked demands for action from frustrated neighbors who say they've endured months of problems tied to the establishment.

Southfield police responded to a shots-fired call around 2:35 a.m. Saturday at Bloom Southfield, a lounge and speakeasy on Southfield Road near 10 Mile, that opened less than a year ago. Officers found two women suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

Both victims were rushed to a local hospital. Alexandra Fields, 33, later died from her injuries. Her longtime friend, who was also shot, is listed in stable condition according to investigators.

Police say the violence stemmed from an altercation in the parking lot. A 30-year-old man was taken into custody for questioning.

The Fields family told me they are too devastated by the loss to speak on camera. A residential surveillance camera captured a woman's raw, painful reaction moments after learning her loved ones were shot.

For nearby residents, Saturday's shooting represents a breaking point after what they describe as long-standing problems with the lounge.

"It's a disturbance over there. I'd hate to run them out, but if they gotta go, they gotta go. We need our peace and quiet, and we need to feel safe coming and going," said Linda McDonald, who lives in the Chateau Villa Condominiums behind Bloom Southfield.

Homeowner association president Biancia Watson plans to bring their concerns to Southfield City Council.

"The club has become very disruptive to our neighborhood. We're only a condominium community of 30. A lot of retirees live here, and since they've been there initially, it was fine, but it's gotten completely out of hand: screaming, yelling in the middle of the night. They park in our visitors' parking. They've blocked our driveways, they've parked in our driveways," Watson said.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

