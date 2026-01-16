Deer culling debate divides Metro Detroit communities as cities approve sharpshooter plans

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A heated debate is dividing residents across Farmington Hills, Farmington, and Southfield over how to handle the area's growing deer population. While some call the animals a nuisance, others say they're part of what makes the community feel like home.

Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's video report:

Controversial deer cull planned in Oakland County

The controversy has intensified as all three cities have approved plans to bring in sharpshooters to cull deer herds, sparking conversations about safety, balance, and what's best for both residents and wildlife.

"Deer are really good at one thing… and that is reproducing," said Chad Stewart with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources' deer program.

Stewart has worked closely with officials from Farmington Hills, Farmington, and Southfield on deer management strategies.

"We've had extensive conversations with them over a long period of time," Stewart said.

Stewart says the DNR provides input to help cities prevent vehicle accidents with deer by encouraging hunting, altering fencing ordinances, or planting deer deterrents. However, Stewart describes culling as a cost-effective way to thin herds when other methods aren't sufficient.

"They will grow to very high numbers and eat themselves out of house and home," Stewart said.

The three cities voted last year to approve permits needed to hire sharpshooters to kill deer outside of hunting season and typical hunting boundaries.

Not all residents support the decision. Michelle Dimaria opposes deer culling and wishes the cities would try what she believes are more lasting solutions, such as sterilization.

"Totally disheartened by this whole thing. I just can't believe this," Dimaria said. "I don't feel that guns should be fired in residential neighborhoods."

Dimaria also objects to the cities' decision not to release real-time schedules for culling operations, citing safety reasons.

"The residents will have no idea when this is happening. In order to be prepared, stay away or keep their animals inside," Dimaria said.

Kevin Paradis supports thinning deer herds through culling to protect landscaping and prevent the animals from harming themselves, though he shares safety concerns about hunting near residential areas.

"I'm a little nervous for people running around with guns in this area," Paradis said. "We're just seeing more and more. It's not unusual for us to see 12 in the backyard. I think a deer cull is probably an okay thing."

Paradis believes culling will "put things back in a natural balance."

The city of Farmington Hills says it's proceeding with culling per DNR recommendations. Culling operations could begin as early as the end of this month or within the next couple of months.

The DNR typically only issues culling permits when cities comply with donating the venison to organizations that help feed the hungry.

"White tail deer management, especially lethal deer management, has a lot of strong emotions tied to it," Stewart said.

————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

