Demolition begins on Commerce Township horse farm property

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A demolition crew began tearing down a historic home on a horse farm in Commerce Township on Wednesday.

The home has been located next to the Windmill Farm Riding Academy on Wixom Road in the township for more than a century. The farm operator, Carrie Hancock, says she was disappointed to see the home go.

"It’s a huge loss. I don’t think this had to happen," said Hancock.

The Windmill Farm has been at the center of a battle between the township and the farm operator for the last several months. While Hancock owns the 35 horses on the property and manages the farm, the land is owned by the township.

The township said there was not enough horse programming for township residents, something Hancock disagrees with. As a result, the township decided to pursue terminating a concession agreement with Hancock.

Despite efforts by the community to keep Hancock operating the farm and her program, an Oakland County judge sided with the township and ordered Hancock to vacate the property by June 19th.

Wednesday, she watched as an excavator tore through siding on a home on the property. She says she's largely been left in the dark about what will happen to the farm once she's gone.

"It’s very disappointing. It’s a loss to the community and it’s a loss to Oakland County. And it’s a loss to the equestrian users," said Hancock.

Hancock says she's currently working to find a place to house the 35 horses on the property safely and run the program. Because the move could cost several thousand dollars per animal, community members supporting the farm launched a fundraiserto raise $30,000.

The farm is also planning to host a fundraiser on the property later this month.

"We were operating 7 days a week with our lessons and other programs and now we’re winding down and it affects our revenue and how we support ourselves," said Hancock.

The township says despite the demolition of the house, there are no plans to tear down the barn.

"Back in 2019, the house was suited as unstable. The only reason it’s still standing was because the current water pump is in the basement and during COVID we weren’t able to move the electrical service where it now resides inside the barn," said Township Supervisor Larry Gray.

Gray says the farm will continue to offer horse-related programming under a new operator. The township plans to begin searching for a new concessionaire soon.

"Really, the plan and goal is to still have an equestrian program out there, maybe with some added features but it would benefit our public, our Commerce Township residents more frequently," said Gray. "We do realize that horses are special creatures, they do special things for special people, and our next program that we have we want everyone to be able to experience that equestrian feel.

Gray says if all goes well, they're hoping to have a new operator on the property by September 1.