Detectives seek surveillance footage, evidence tied to Canton man's death

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Canton police continue to search for evidence in the shooting death of Elvin Carter, 45. He was found shot to death a quarter mile from his home.

Michael Krashovetz said he heard four gunshots right in front of his home on Koppernick Road. That was Monday morning just after midnight.

A neighbor called 911. Carter lay in the roadway outside of his own vehicle.

For the next 12 hours, police processed and combed the crime scene for evidence. Krashovetz said he allowed the victim’s brother to come into his enclosed porch for a closer look. He said the brother broke down in tears.

"The only thing I seen after the shots was a white car or a van backing up all the way down to the corner," Krashovetz recalled.

Canton police said they're actively working to identify the white SUV. Police are still not saying much. However, 7 Action News spoke with Chief Chad Baugh Wednesday afternoon.

He said, so far, investigators have had a great response from businesses and citizens. Detectives are continuing to request everyone "check their surveillance cameras from 12:30 am – 1:30 am," for Monday, January 29th.

Loved ones tell 7 Action News Carter was enjoying a night out and had just left Sky Bar and Grill in Detroit, after watching the Lions game.

“He was just going home. That’s it. That’s it," Eric Carter, the victim's brother stated.

7 Action News spoke with Elvin Carter’s loved ones last night. His brother, Eric, a former Detroit police officer of nearly twenty years drove from Tennessee when he heard of his little brother's murder.

His family said Elvin, a GM employee, was kind and had no bad blood with anyone.

Jayla Carter, Elvin's daughter said, “He was not a mean person. He was never mean-spirited. He was such a good guy.”

Eric shared a message for the person or people responsible.

“Whoever you are, wherever you at, you need to do the right thing," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Canton police or Crime Stoppers at 1800 SPEAK UP.