Fans disappointed after power outage postpones The Offspring's Pine Knob concert

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Fans who gathered at Pine Knob Music Theater in Independence Township on Sunday were left disappointed when a power outage forced the postponement of a concert featuring The Offspring, Jimmy Eat World and New Found Glory.

Many attendees had already been at the venue for hours before the announcement was made that the show wouldn't happen.

"It was hot, but there definitely was energy and excitement, a lot of people there supporting the bands," Brian Madison said.

As concertgoers filled the theater for the opener scheduled to take the stage at 7 p.m., the venue's power went out.

"It's after 7, nothing's happening, and then they start taking equipment off the stage. And we're like 'What is going on here?'" Allison Truss said.

Pine Knob made a social media post just after 7:30 p.m. announcing they were experiencing a power outage. The venue didn't announce the show's postponement until just before 9 p.m., leaving fans waiting at the venue for hours.

"There are plenty of concerts, I'm sure that Pine Knob has had to deal with inclement weather and things that are out of our control, but this one seems like there was a lot of low-hanging fruit for better outcomes," Madison said.

Some fans expressed frustration over what they described as poor communication. A representative with the promoter 313Presents declined to comment on the complaints.

One fan reported that someone attempted to address the crowd using a megaphone, but the message wasn't effective.

"I was only sitting 15 rows back and couldn't hear what he was saying," Michael Jarasz said. "Even when there's no power, they need to have some kind of backup to communicate to people that there's a situation. If there was an emergency situation, I don't know how they were going to communicate that to everybody."

Other attendees also claim that concessions continued despite the uncertainty about the show.

"I think it's really irresponsible to serve alcohol in the heat, knowing all these people will have to drive home. That's one of the reasons we left early," Lisa McCray said.

DTE Energy reported that the outage resulted from a damaged electrical transformer that was repaired Monday morning. The company stated: "We are also working with officials at Pine Knob on solutions to prevent this from happening again in the future."

According to Pine Knob's social media, the show is being rescheduled.

"I hope they can reschedule it on a day where all the original ticket holders can actually come, and maybe it goes a lot better," McCray said.

