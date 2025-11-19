Farmington Hills woman charged in crash that killed road worker and father of 6

(WXYZ) — A 59-year-old Farmington Hills woman has been arraigned on charges connected to a fatal crash that killed an Oakland County road worker and injured two others.

Kimberly Taylor has been charged with one count of Moving Violation Causing Death in a Work Zone, a 15-year felony, and two counts of Moving Violation Causing Injury in a Work Zone, a one-year misdemeanor. She was released on $5,000 personal bond and is due back in court on December 3.

The accident happened on July 23, 2025, on Orchard Lake Road near Misty Pines Drive. The crew was doing drainage basin repair work along Orchard Lake when the crash happened. According to Farmington Hills police at the time, a Ford Escape was traveling south on Orchard Lake when it left its lane, crossed a median, and struck the road crew, which was working on northbound Orchard Lake. The crash happened around 11 a.m.

43-year-old crew member Cedric Jones died at the scene. He left behind a wife and six children.

Two other crew members, 55-year-old George Thomas and 57-year-old Robert Dinkins, were injured.

