PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A father was found shot and killed while working his job salting roads in Pontiac on Saturday evening, and police say the person accused of pulling the trigger is a relative.

Father shot and killed by relative while salting roads in Pontiac, police say

Antonio Craig Sr. was gunned down while working outside an apartment complex on Karen Court and Hopkins Avenue in Pontiac Saturday evening, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. The suspect was arrested just hours later in a restaurant parking lot in Waterford Township, only a few miles away.

Craig's children, Ashlee Craig and Antonio Craig Jr., are still processing the devastating loss of their father, who they describe as the rock of their family.

"It was the worst feeling ever. And it just keeps replaying back in my head," Ashlee Craig said.

Antonio Craig Jr. said he sensed something was wrong when his father didn't answer his phone.

"I was calling his phone for hours. My dad, like, never not answer his phone, and if he do, he, like, calls or texts you right back," he said.

Their fears were confirmed when Ashlee saw their father's work truck in a Facebook Live stream. She rushed to the scene and found her father's body on the ground outside his truck.

"It was like my heart caved in. I couldn't breathe. Like, my world was just spinning. I just kept on asking, 'Can I hold him? Can I just hold him?" she said.

Carol Cooper, who has lived in the apartment complex for nearly 30 years, was shaken by the violence.

"We were all scared and shook up. Just didn't believe it. We couldn't believe it, that that happened," Cooper said. "And the guy, he was a really good guy too."

The Craig family says Antonio Sr. was devoted to his children and raised their two siblings, who weren't even his biological children.

"My dad did everything in his power to make sure we were good. We have two siblings that's not even his kids, and he raised them since they was a baby, you know?" Antonio Jr. said.

The children describe their father as someone who provided comfort and strength during difficult times.

"He was always there to comfort, letting you know it's going to be okay. This is not the end of it. God always got the last say so, so you get up and be stronger. You move. You move forward," Ashlee said.

Now facing life without their father, the family has a message for the person responsible.

"Why? Why? Why? When he didn't do nothing but love you," Ashlee said.

The suspect is being held at the Oakland County jail and is expected to be charged Tuesday. The name of the suspect has not been released because formal charges have not yet been filed.

The Craig family says they must now move forward together, staying strong for their father.

"We just gotta stay whole for my daddy. Because I know that's all he wants," Ashlee said.

