Ferndale's new bike lanes were built to create accessibility, but drivers keep using them

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Minutes into driving along Woodward Avenue by the 9 Mile intersection we saw a car parked in Ferndale's new bike lane.

The driver of the car was walking out of a Woodward Avenue shop, so we stopped to ask him if he knew that he was parked in a bike lane.

Bob Benacquisto told us, "I had no idea, to be honest with you. I thought it was a temporary parking spot. I apologize for obstructing."

The simple and potentially dangerous mistake is one that many drivers are making every day in the area.

There are currently some delineators out to mark the bike lanes, but they're not everywhere.

Referencing the bike lane paint, Benacquisto said, "In my eyes, I would take this white line here, I would make all this bright yellow and since it is a bike lane, you can’t have enough of these pylons."

Ferndale City Manager Joseph Gacioch told us more markers are coming.

He said about 1,000 more delineators, new paint, and bike signs will be installed this spring.

"It’s a substantial change, this is the first 'Road Diet' on Woodward," said Gacioch.

The city manager told us Ferndale has been working with MDOT to create these lanes for about 4 years.

The overall goal is to slow traffic by downtown and create more accessible transportation options.

Gacioch also shared that other local mayors have already reached out to him looking to incorporate the plan by their own downtowns.

"I wouldn’t be surprised if you’re going to see Detroit on the south side, and other communities to our north start asking MDOT for additional traffic calming," said Gacioch.

Tuesday afternoon Ferndale local Mike Dutkewych was trying out the new lanes with his son Roman.

Dutkewych told us, "If this were a year ago, I wouldn’t even be thinking about riding on Woodward on a bike."

He continued to say that the new concept does have some flaws, but overall it's an improvement.

"It is kind of hard to determine where the bike lanes start and stop," said Dutkewych. "I know they’re very kind of controversial in town, I’d like to think that this is the direction we’re heading in transit, I love the idea of not taking a car everywhere."

Parking in one of the bike lanes could result in a $50 ticket.