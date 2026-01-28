Fresh snow boosts metro Detroit ski resort with best conditions in years

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Winter fun is in full swing in metro Detroit, and the fresh snow is giving local resorts a big boost this season.

At Pine Knob Ski and Snowboard Resort, slopes are busy, spirits are high and staff say this year's conditions are some of the best they've seen in years.

"When there is snow in people's backyards, it gets them pumped up to come out skiing and snowboarding and we get a huge bump," said Jeff King, ski school director.

King has been supporting successful and safe skiing and riding on the hills for 35 years. He calls this year one of their best in recent memory for the resort's 85 acres, which feature terrain for all ages and skill levels.

"We've got 85 acres of playground," King said.

Whether visitors like to maintain a mellow pace or zip and zap across the map, or do tricks on rails and jumps, Pine Knob offers something for everyone.

That variety is important for 11-year-old Jax Tillman, a competitive snowboarder who's among many others taking to the slopes this season.

"Try not to land on your head," Tillman said about his approach to tricks.

Whether it's a jump high in the sky or a rail, Tillman says once you start, you simply cannot bail.

"Full send. There's no turning back," Tillman said.

He has goals of one day placing in the X Games and is already well on his way, competing in all kinds of competitions. He's particularly excited about this year's snowfall.

"More snow, longer time to ride," Tillman said.

Andrew Frazier, operations supervisor, started working at the resort just for the discounts. Fifteen years later, he calls the place home, where he's one of the team members helping blow the snow. He says he likes when the weather cooperates.

"This season has been great. We have had a lot of support from mother nature this year. The temps have been really good," Frazier said. "It's tough being out here in the rain and seeing all of our hard work disappear, but when the conditions are great and the riders are great, it makes it what it is all about. That's why we do it."

The full mountain has been open since early December, making this a season to remember as it's shaping up for tons of mid-season fun.

"It's been a great year," Frazier said.

"We're up. I would say strongly up from the last couple of seasons," King said.

"And it's just fun to go ride a lot," Tillman said.

