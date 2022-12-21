Handgun found in student's backpack at Waterford's Pierce Middle School

WATERFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A sixth grade student is in custody at Oakland County Children's Village after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school in Waterford.

Police say they responded to Pierce Middle School around 11:00 a.m. after being notified that a handgun had been found in the backpack of a student.

Officers say a student reported to school officials that the 11-year-old had brought what was believed to be a BB gun to school. Administrators located the student, searched their locker, and found a loaded 9mm handgun.

Police were then contacted and the student was taken to the Waterford Police Department for processing, before being taken to Children's Village.

Officers say there was never a threat made to students or staff by the 11-year-old. They are commending the student who brought the gun to school officials' attention.

Police are investigating how the child got the weapon. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for review.