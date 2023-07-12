'He was a predator' Mother of woman killed in Detroit speaks after suspect charged in Troy attack

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The man wanted for a violent attack in Troy and a murder in Detroit appeared in court today, arraigned for attacking a woman in the parking lot of a Target in Troy.

31-year-old Andrew Hall stood mute on 12 different charges, 11 of them felonies, and was given a $5.5 million bond. The judge said she was required to give a bond in this case.

Hall also awaits more potential charges in Detroit for the murder of a 40-year-old woman, who has been identified by family as Lisa Moffett- Wiens. Troy police say Hall has admitted to both crimes.

“I just don't want people to remember her the way she died," said the mother Moffett- Wiens, Brenda Moffett. "I want them to remember her for the life she lived and the big heart she had and the person she was.”

Brenda was overcome with emotion describing her daughter Lisa. The 40-year-old mother of 4 was killed just after midnight Tuesday morning, beaten to death behind a building on Detroit's West side.

After a car accident years ago, Brenda says her daughter took pain medication which eventually led to a heroin addiction. Although Lisa is from Royal Oak, Brenda said her daughter had been in and out of rehab and was staying at an apartment in Detroit next door to the building where she was killed on Tuesday.

“I would just like to say my daughter was a very caring, loving person,” Moffett said. "I don't want her to be depicted in the way some people would look at her, 'well maybe she bought her own problems because she was an addict and was living a dangerous life.' She didn't want that life, she was trying to get out of it."

Video evidence led police to their suspect, 31-year-old Andrew Hall. Detroit police declined to comment further on the circumstances of Lisa's murder but Moffett says her daughter did not personally know the suspect. The same man was wanted for a random violent attack in the parking lot of a Target in Troy just days earlier. That woman managed to escape, but not without a broken bone in her face.

“He was a predator," Brenda said, "Thank God he’s off the streets now, but he was a predator. Nobody deserves that.”

Hall stood mute on 12 charges in Troy court Wednesday, still waiting for potential charges for Lisa’s murder. However, Troy Police say he admitted to both crimes.

Meanwhile, Brenda and her husband will have to bury another child while raising Lisa’s 4 children, and remembering the daughter and mother who they will miss dearly.

"The kids have been through a lot of pain, we've been through a lot of pain, but we want her to be remembered for the sweet loving person that she was,” Moffett said.