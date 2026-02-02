'He was sitting in the bath.' Neighbor describes finding missing boy inside his home

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Residents in Madison Heights and law enforcement officials conducted a tense search for hours on Sunday night, looking for a 6-year-old boy with autism who is non-verbal.

The boy wandered away from his Madison Heights home, and an army of volunteers and officials searched in the bitter cold. Miraculously, a neighbor found the child safe at his home, and now, he's reflecting on the incredible discovery.

“Even while we were driving. I was looking for the blue coat and all those things," Labron Brinkley said. He told me he's still processing the discovery.

"He was sitting in this bath, filled with water with clothes on," Brinkley said. "I noticed he didn’t look at me or anything. I stood here and saw him playing and was like, 'oh.'"

He said the non-verbal child who police and others were searching for walked in through a sliding back door that was temporarily unlatched. The boy wandered away from his home, which was not far away.

Amid the bitter cold and massive effort to locate him, Brinkley told me the boy spent hours playing with his kids' toys, as well as in a tub full of water, and left other items like kitchenware scattered throughout the house.

"There’s so many times you see these stories and the outcome isn’t what we desire. This is one of those we would desire. He’s a 30-minute walk from home," he said.

Just before midnight, Brinkley said he returned home from visiting family and attending church, and he'd received alerts on his phone about the missing boy. He never imagined he'd be the one to find him.

"We ran out and I waved down the police. We walked in and were together. I didn’t know what to expect. It doesn’t look like he left the water," Brinkley said.

“When you got the call he was OK, what went through your mind?" I asked.

"Relief. It’s great the community came together as much as they did," Brinkley said.

The boy's parents now tell me they are meeting with CPS as part of an evaluation, and he's been checked out to ensure he's in good condition.

Brinkley said he and his wife are also turning over some clothing that belonged to the boy that was left in their home.

