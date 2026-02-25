BERKLEY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A beloved landmark on 12 Mile Road between Wakefield Road and Robina Avenue is getting a second life. The building that once housed the Berkley Theatre is being transformed into a $4 million live entertainment venue.

Many residents remember visiting the Berkley Theatre to catch a movie. After five decades of creating memories, it closed in 1993, eventually becoming home to a Rite Aid store and several other businesses before sitting empty in recent years.

Watch Demetrios Sanders' video report below:

Historic Berkley Theatre building to become live entertainment venue

Dave Sears, a Berkley resident, remembers the original theater fondly.

"It was a super cool venue. It was really old school," Sears said.

When the Rite Aid closed, neighbors were left wondering about the property's future.

"We were really sad when the Rite Aid left and closed. So we were thinking what happens next?" Sears said.

WXYZ

Last year, Glenn Wilhelm, who owns the Roxy in Rochester, purchased the theater property.

"We fell in love with the building, the marquee is beautiful, and the community," Wilhelm said.

WXYZ

Wilhelm is now renovating the space into a live entertainment venue with a capacity of up to 880 people.

"We're going to have dueling piano shows, comedy shows, live bands, we're going to have national touring acts in here," Wilhelm said.

The venue will also feature bar areas, a restaurant and a lobby that pays homage to the Berkley Theatre.

WXYZ

Wilhelm said the demolition phase is wrapping up and building is now moving forward.

"We have the shell here. So now we can start filling the pieces and finishing it up," Wilhelm said.

Glenn Wilhelm A courtesy rendering

Berkley Mayor Bridget Dean said the project will complement the city's downtown.

"Because it will increase foot traffic. It'll bring people to Berkley that perhaps have never been or they were here once a long time ago, but it gives them a reason to come back," Dean said.

WXYZ

Local business owners are also looking forward to the renewed energy the venue will bring to the area. Kelly Pettibone, owner of Naka, shared her enthusiasm.

"I'm excited to see that space not sitting empty, to see something happening there that's good for the community. I think everybody's going to love it," Pettibone said.

Glenn Wilhelm A courtesy rendering

The goal is to open the venue in late April or early May.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

