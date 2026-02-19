HopCat to open new location at Great Lakes Crossing later this year

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Project Barfly has announced that a new HopCat restaurant is coming to Great Lakes Crossing later this year.

The restaurant, which will open in early summer, will take over the spot once occupied by the former Bar Louie, which closed nearly a year ago.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to open our doors to our 12th Michigan location,” said BarFly CEO Craig Stage in a news release. “We’re excited to bring our love for craft beer and comfort food to the Great Lakes Crossing Outlets and create a space where everyone feels welcome. We can’t wait to meet our neighbors, share great moments, and become a go-to spot in Auburn Hills.”

Company officials say the 8,200 sq ft location will have room for up to 300 guests and feature a brand-new bar, outdoor and interior patio, private dining space, renovated exterior, AV, and more.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming HopCat to Great Lakes Crossing Outlets,” said Gary Neumann, General Manager of Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, in a news release. “They bring a fun, energetic vibe and a great reputation for craft beer and comfort food that we know our guests will love. It’s always exciting to add a new dining option that gives people another reason to visit and enjoy their time here at the center.”

The company is looking to hire about 170 people to work at the location. They are currently hiring for manager positions. You can apply at www.wearebarfly.com. Hourly positions will become available beginning in March.