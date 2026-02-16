'It’s ridiculous': Mother demands justice 2 years after son's murder at Southfield hotel

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two years after 15-year-old Tyler Johnson was shot and killed at the Westin Hotel in Southfield, his mother is renewing her calls for justice as no one has been charged with his murder.

Tomika Alexander lost her only son on February 11, 2024, and her grief has since turned to anger after no arrests have been made despite a weapon being recovered from the scene, and those at the scene of the crime, identified.

"It's unacceptable. Quite honestly, it's bull***," Alexander said during a visit to Crime Stopper's offices in Southfield on Monday.

Police say four other teenagers were in that same hotel room that night, but none of them are cooperating with the investigation. All have obtained legal representation and are exercising their right to remain silent, stalling the case.

"It's ridiculous, and y'all should be just as frightened and scared as me that y'all children are not protected and murders can go unjustly because of this loophole in the system," Alexander said.

With the evidence already obtained by police, Alexander believes it should be enough for the case to move forward. However, attorney and legal expert Abed Hammoud says the situation is much more complex.

"You don't know who did what in that room. It's difficult, the physical evidence can [only] take you so far," Hammoud said. "If people don't talk, and if there's no other indication why would somebody shoot somebody, you cannot tell who the shooter is."

Hammoud explained that all the evidence right now is circumstantial, making it difficult to determine who pulled the trigger.

Southfield Deputy Chief of Police Aaron Huguley released the following statement to 7 News Detroit regarding Alexander's calls for movement in the case:

We truly understand that the loss of Tyler was tragic and this second anniversary of his death is a reminder of the life that should have been.



Chief Barren has recently held interviews and provided details on the status of the case. The Southfield Police Department and the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office continue to stand ready to bring closure for Tyler and his family. This case was thoroughly investigated by detectives, but in order to move forward, testimony from the four eyewitnesses is required.



It was the intention of the Southfield Police Department to re-interview the young men once they turned eighteen. However, this cannot take place as their parents invoked their right to counsel during the initial stages of the investigation. This right counsel transfers to adulthood. Therefore, the only circumstance where the police department can re-interview the young men is if they initiate the contact at the age of eighteen or through their attorneys.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office Public Information Officer echoed that sentiment, saying in a statement:

Tyler Johnson's death is a tragedy, and he has not been forgotten. We know there were four young men in the room when Tyler Johnson was killed. We need those individuals to tell the truth about what happened to their friend. The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office remains in close communication with the Southfield Police as they continue their investigation.

For Alexander, none of this helps ease her pain as she continues seeking justice for her son.

"I'm going to continue to fight as long as I can for my son because he did not deserve this," Alexander said. “A thorough investigation consists of a murder conviction and justice for Tyler; that’s when you can pat yourself on the back.”

Despite the current stalemate, Hammoud remains hopeful that someone may eventually speak up.

"I teach this to my students, even in homicides, people end up talking. Somebody feels the weight of it and talks," Hammoud said.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is now offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest. Tips will remain anonymous. If you have any information, call 1-800-SPEAKUP.

