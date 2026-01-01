CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Families across Metro Detroit didn't wait until midnight to ring in 2026. Many venues hosted early celebrations designed specifically for children, allowing them to participate in New Year's festivities without staying up past their bedtime.



Watch Jolie Sherman's video report:

Kids celebrate New Year's Eve early at Clarkston family fun center

Fairytale Fun Place in Clarkston hosted what they called a "Noon Year's Eve Party," complete with all the traditional New Year's celebrations moved to a more kid-friendly time.

"I love that it's kid-friendly at Noon-Year's! We're definitely not going to stay up all night, so this is amazing that they put this on for the kids," Maria Deachin of Clarkston said.

The concept proved popular with parents who knew their children wouldn't make it to the traditional midnight celebration.

"I didn't think he'd make it to midnight, so it's great to noon instead," Carolyn Robertson of Waterford said.

Amy Demoff, who owns Fairytale Fun Place with her husband, said the timing works perfectly for families with young children.

"We know that 12 o'clock midnight is really hard for little ones, and so Noon Year's Eve is perfect. You can come out with your family and have so much fun here with the kids, and get them home in time for a nap," Demoff said.

The couple has owned the Clarkston venue since 2021and started this New Year's Eve tradition the following year.

The party space also offers numerous activities for children and families, featuring arcade games and an indoor playground, creating an environment where children can play and celebrate.

"It's a lot of fun for the kids. This is just a really great place to just let come and play and unwind for a little while," Sarah Paluch of Clio said.

To celebrate 2026, children learned iconic dance moves from different decades and met characters Elsa and Anna from the movie "Frozen." The celebration culminated with a balloon drop at noon, mimicking the traditional Times Square ball drop.

"It made us so happy to see him having a great time. He's got a big personality. It's nice for him to be able to show it," Bill Robertson of Waterford said.

Demoff emphasized that the business focuses on bringing families together across generations.

"Everything we do here is family-centered, moms and dads, grandmas and grandpas, aunts and uncles. Everybody comes out together and hangs out together as a family," Demoff said.

The event attracted families from various locations, including one family visiting from Japan after being away for 10 years.

"You know, spending time with family and friends, there's nothing better than that," Adrienne Uchida said.

Young Wyatt Paluch from Clio summed up the day's festivities with enthusiasm: "Happy New Year!"

