Kids take over WXYZ for 'Bring a Kid to Work Day'

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — It is a nationally promoted annual event on the 4th Thursday in April. Here at 7 Action News, we turned "Bring a Kid to Work Day" into an opportunity to not just teach children about how we all work as a team to bring news that matters to you - but also to have fun.

After witnessing work behind the scenes and being on, TV they developed an appreciation for the work their parents do to provide for their families.

WXYZ

“It is kind of eye-opening for them because I think they think I leave and then come back, don’t do much,” said Pauline Retty, Human Resources Business Partner.

“I think she is very busy,” Genevieve Retty, 12 years old.

“I really love her for that she is awesome,” said Shamus Retty, 14 years old.

WXYZ

As children saw how things work, they decided to contribute. They pitched stories, asked questions aimed towards making the newsroom more fun, and practiced everything from directing shows to videography, reporting, and business operations.

WXYZ General Manager Mike Murri served lunch and then turned his office into a place to pick up a sweet treat for dessert.

WXYZ

WXYZ

“I want them to see the pride their parents have in this place, Channel 7, this station. And that is something you carry through life. It really is a passion that everyone who works here has,” said Murri.