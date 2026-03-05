Legionella bacteria detected at Oakland County's Children’s Village, officials take action

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oakland County is taking action to prevent future problems at Children’s Village after routine testing detected low levels of Legionella bacteria at two buildings.

The discovery was made in the school building and the boys’ secure detention center.

County officials stress there are no known cases of Legionnaires’ disease, and the overall risk is low.

Crews have installed specialized filters and flushed the water systems to clear the lines.

The 7 Investigators were the first to report that Legionella bacteria was discovered inside the Sheriff's office building 38E in early December. County officials confirmed that the potentially deadly bacteria was also later found inside men’s bathrooms on the first and third floors, and in two sinks in the cafeteria inside the Oakland County Circuit Court building.

The 7 Investigators previously reported Oakland County did not have a plan to routinely test its water system inside its buildings. A custodial employee was diagnosed with Legionnaires disease, revealing the presence of Legionella bacteria in the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office headquarters.

The 7 Investigators confirmed from county officials that there was not a plan in place to regularly monitor the water system that feeds all 45 buildings that house the county’s 5,300 employees.

In addition to the employee who was diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease, county officials said in a press release on Dec. 5 that someone who was not a county employee who tested positive for Legionnaire’s disease in April had listed the Oakland County Circuit Court building as one of the places they visited during their exposure period.

The county since started routinely testing its water systems.

