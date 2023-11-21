Lights are now on in Rochester as families, businesses celebrate the Big, Bright Light Show

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — There were new traditions for a 50-year celebration as Downtown Rochester is now illuminated with lights, 1.5 million to be exact.

“The first time you see them everywhere it's like ‘Wow, I forgot how awesome it is,” said Elise Langlois.

For 50 years, the City of Rochester has hosted the Big, Bright Light show. However, for the first time, Main Street (Rochester Road) was closed to traffic. As lights lit up the street, fireworks lit up the sky.

“I like them,” 8-year-old William Parker said of the lights. “Because they’re bright.”

William saw the lights come on for the first time but for 9-year-old Gjon Palo Gjurashaj it’s his 5th time.

”It's very fun and very cool, I like the fireworks, it’s pretty new,” Gjon Palo said. “It's just fun and cool and it’s a nice family tradition to come here.”

”We've been coming the past 5 years with him (Gjon Palo) so it's just a wonderful tradition we've done as a family, and will continue to do,” said Lisa Gjurashaj.

As for businesses in Rochester, the foot traffic doesn't stop. Even when the road opens back up, the lights stay on.

“As a result of the lights and the attraction, so many people come to downtown Rochester to visit all the stores, to go shopping, to have a great meal,” said Mark Mendola, owner of D’Marco’s Italian Restaurant. “We just love it.”

Mendola is the owner of D’Marco’s and the Backdoor Taco and Tequila Bar. Both were packed the entire night, and Mendola hopes for the month ahead.

“This month alone is probably about 20% of our annual sales, which goes to show how important it is and what this event means,” Mendola said. “Not only to me, but I know for all the restaurant owners this is such a big event for everybody.”

The town Christmas tree sits right on top of D’Marco’s, but nearly every business is covered in some decor, reminding all of metro Detroit the holiday season has begun.

“It doesn't feel like Christmas period until you see the Rochester lights,” Langlois said.

The lights will be on through January 21.

