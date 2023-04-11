Lingenfelter Collection's nearly 200 vehicles going on display to raise funds for cancer patients

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Lingenfelter 15,000 square feet warehouse in Brighton, Michigan, is a car enthusiast's dream. The facility is home to just about any and every kind of American classic, exotic, and customized vehicle.

From the rarest, 1954 Duntov Mule to the newest exotic, 2023 Ferrari Roma, the owner of the collection, Ken Lingenfelter, says it took him ten years to build this place of nearly 200 cars.

"My collection is basically cars I've really liked over the years. But there is a real variety here," said Lingenfelter.

But there is more to this private collection.

"The mission for the car collection has always been a venue for charity fundraisers. In 2019, we did 60 events here," said Lingenfelter.

Annual open houses are the only time the car collection is open to the public. Ken says the proceeds from the Fall event go to the Pink Fund, while the donations from the Spring event go to the American Cancer Society.

"Spring open house is usually our biggest, and we will have a lot of people through here on April 22nd," said Lingenfelter.

Since the inception of the open houses, Ken says he has been able to donate over half a million dollars. An amount Anna Montayne from the American Cancer Society Michigan says is greatly appreciated.

"Every single dollar makes a difference, with your support those dollars grow and make it possible for us to continue our research efforts, our patient support efforts, and we truly encourage any amount that they can, and that's what's great about the Lingenfelter collection event, there are no tickets, donations are at the door," said Anna Montayne, Development Manager for American Cancer Society Michigan.

In fact, Anna says thanks to funds raised at last year's event. The society provided transportation grants to over 900 cancer patients in Michigan.

American Cancer Society Michigan representative will also attend the April 22nd event to answer all questions.

For more details about the Lingenfelter Collection Spring Open House, visit: https://www.thelingenfeltercollection.com/