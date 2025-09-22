SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Southfield police say a 20-year-old man is facing criminal charges after allegedly attempting to have sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl.

Watch Randy Wimbley's video report:

Man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl at Southfield park

DeAngelo Steele has been charged with unarmed robbery, 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct, and accosting children for immoral purposes.

Officers say that on Wednesday, September 17th, at around 9:40 pm., he approached the girl in the area of Inglewood Park in the area of 12 Mile and Lahser.

BODY CAMERA VIDEO: Southfield suspect taken into custody

Police say the victim reported that Steele asked her to use her cell phone to call his mother. After getting the phone, Steele began walking away, at which point the girl chased after him. Officers say Steele pushed the victim away, ripping her shirt. They also say that Steele told the victim she would have to perform a sex act to get her phone back.

The victim told police she refused and that, after she refused, Steele tried pulling down her pants, tugging at her waistband, and touching her buttocks.

"During the physical altercation, the suspect told the victim that she would have to perform a sex act in order to get her phone back, which she refused," said Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren. "The victim further stated the suspect tried pulling down her pants and tugging at her waistband."

Police are saying the incident is random, despite both Steele and the girl living in close proximity to the park. They stress that the two do not know each other.

Body camera captured Steele's arrest. He was ordered held on $100,000 bond, case or surety, and must wear a GPS tether if released. He is due back in court on October 1.

The incident has sparked outrage from the community.

"That’s disgusting. I’m lost for words. I wish I could’ve been in the area because I would’ve never let that happen," said Shango Kuanda. "Jarring to hear that, I can imagine. That is. That is. You know, I bring my granddaughter up here a lot to play. My grandkids. A lot."

"That’s scary because I walk this trail every day. Every day I walk this trail, and I walk different hours. Sometimes morning, sometimes evenings," said Shantell Jones.

"It’s bad out here, man. It’s bad out here, and people have to be careful, and a 12-year-old girl? She should’ve been accompanied by someone," said Damon Applewhite.

