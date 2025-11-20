Man charged with first-degree murder in Commerce Township restaurant shooting

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 65-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a Commerce Township restaurant manager outside his workplace appeared in court Thursday, facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder.

Tonin Pjetri is charged with the death of 44-year-old Francesk "Franco" Shkambi, who was shot Sunday night outside Prime 7 Bar & Restaurant in Commerce Township, where he was a manager.



During a brief arraignment at 52-1 District Court Thursday, Pjetri stood mute. Judge Michael Bosnic denied bond.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the two men knew each other and had an ongoing disagreement that escalated to violence.

"The two individuals...did know each other. Apparently, there was some kind of a disagreement that had occurred between them, and it came to a head tragically at the restaurant," Bouchard said.

Pjetri turned himself in to police shortly after the shooting in Farmington Hills.

"We were gonna find this person one way or another, and I think he made a determination to turn himself in," Sheriff Bouchard said.

During court proceedings, a pre-trial investigator revealed more details about their relationship.

"Francesk Shkambi and Mr. Pjetri are friends; they have known each other for several years," said Tiara Cruz, a pre-trial investigator with Oakland County Community Corrections.

Pjetri was described in court as a retired father of two. He was charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm.

Bouchard said more details about the exact nature of their disagreement should be revealed in future proceedings.

Shkambi's family said loved ones have flown in from their home country of Albania for funeral arrangements this weekend.

"We have to have better resolution in society. Now we have two families that will never be the same," Bouchard added.

Pjetri is due back in court on December 3.

