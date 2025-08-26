MDOT announces M-15 ramp closures as part of I-75 resurfacing project

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — As part of the project to resurface I-75 in northern Oakland County, MDOT says the ramps to and from southbound I-75 to M-15 will be closing next week.

The ramp closure will begin at 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 2, and last until late fall. Traffic will be directed to exit at Sashabaw Road and then take Waldon Road back to M-15.

MDOT also announced the following upcoming changes in the project zone, which runs to the Genesee County line.

