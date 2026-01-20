Metro Detroit drivers battle tire pressure drops and dead batteries in frigid weather

OAK PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Metro Detroit drivers face familiar winter challenges as frigid temperatures grip the region, with tire pressure issues and dead batteries topping the list of cold-weather car troubles.

Local drivers like Cynthia Owens of Lathrup Village know the routine well. Beyond the daily task of clearing snow from windows and keeping windshield washer fluid topped off, she deals with a more persistent problem.

"And then it can get annoying because you think you're fine with your car, all of a sudden the low pressure comes on, don't like that," Owens said.

Debbie Moncrease of Southfield echoes that frustration.

"Tires go low in the wintertime, keep having to put air in it," Moncrease said.

At Motor Works auto repair in Oak Park, service rider Lizardo Castaneda sees these issues daily and offers practical advice for drivers.

"Not only checking the air in the tire, you gotta check the life in the tire as well," Castaneda said.

He recommends drivers don't wait for tire pressure warning lights to appear and suggests checking tire condition regularly. According to Bridgestone, a good quality all-season tire typically lasts between three and five years.

"50 percent, 60 percent life expectancy of a tire should be good," Castaneda said.

Battery problems represent another major winter concern. Castaneda says most customers seeking cold-weather repairs come in with battery issues.

"Right now, because of the cold weather, they're changing the battery," Castaneda said.

He also recommends checking coolant levels, suggesting a 50-50 mixture to prevent freezing.

"We get a lot of phone calls about vehicles that get stranded, because they died out, don't turn on anymore, overheating because losing coolant," Castaneda said.

At Monaghan's Towing, also in Oak Park, President Kim Monaghan sees similar patterns during winter months.

"Cars don't start, people hitting potholes, flat tires, accidents just because not paying attention to road conditions," Monaghan said.

Her advice for drivers centers on patience and caution.

"Just be cautious, drive more safely than you normally would on dry pavement," Monaghan said.

